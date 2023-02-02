Former MPD officer Croom to be added to memorial wall

Feb. 2—A former Meridian police officer who was killed in the line of duty will have his name engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Kennis Croom was shot and killed June 9, 2022 responding to a domestic violence call. He was 30 years old.

Croom's name, along with the names of other fallen officers from agencies throughout the nation, will be engraved in the memorial wall in a ceremony held during National Police Week, which will be observed May 14-20.

Tuesday, Croom's parents, Kelvin and Tracy Croom, met with the Meridian City Council to share the news and request the city approve travel expenses for a representative from Meridian Police Department to go.

"Policing was his life," Croom's mother Tracy Croom said. "And Meridian was his home."

After her son's death, Tracy Croom said, tributes and recognition poured in from law enforcement agencies nationwide. Memorial services in Mississippi and Alabama, where Croom is originally from, she said, were viewed and attended by more than 10,000 people.

Now, Tracy Croom said, her son will join the hundreds of former law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said she wants Croom's partner, Officer Crystin Latta, to go to Washington to attend the memorial ceremony. The cost will be about $2,500, she said, but the department does not have the funds in its budget.

The council agreed MPD needed to have a presence at the ceremony and pledged to find the money needed to cover the trip.

"We can get $2,500," Councilman George Thomas said.

The Croom family also asked the council to support an effort to rename a city street in honor of their son.