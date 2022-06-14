Former MPD officer indicted for sexually assaulting a female crime victim in 2000, DA says

A former police officer with the Memphis Police Department has been charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in the Western District of Tennessee for sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty, the district attorney’s office says.

According to court documents, Bridges Randle, 47, sexually assaulted the woman after he was dispatched to a vandalism call at the woman’s residence on June 24, 2000.

He also used the names Ajamu Abiola Banjoko and Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko, the release said.

According to a release, Randle is charged with committing a civil rights offense that included aggravated sexual abuse.

If Randle is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to officials, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. for the Western District of Tennessee and Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski for the FBI Memphis Field Office made the announcement on Tuesday.

