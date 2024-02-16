Former MS Coast councilman avoids prison in child exploitation case, says he’s sorry

A former Mississippi Coast councilman, the son of a former state senator, won’t serve a day in prison for using the promise of a job at his father’s business to lure a teen to him that he made sexual advances on and inappropriately touched for sexual purposes.

Judge Christopher Schmidt followed the recommendation of the prosecutors Friday and sentenced former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran to a 15-year suspended prison sentence, with five years to serve under post-release supervision and orders to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The judge sentenced Moran to six months in the county jail for misdemeanor contributing to the neglect and delinquency of a child for buying the teen beer to drink. The judge suspended all but 30 days of that sentence, leaving 30 days for Moran to serve in the county jail for that crime.

Alan Moran was ordered to have no access to any social media sites for the duration of the five years he will serve under post-release supervision.

Moran was ordered to have no access to any social media sites for the duration of the five years he will serve under post-release supervision for the felony crime.

‘I’m very sorry for my behavior,” Moran said. “I’m very sorry for my actions that led us all here today. I ask that you follow the state’s recommendation, and I will do whatever you want to be done, sir.’

Moran pleaded guilty to the charges last week, and smiled and smirked at the victim and his family prior to entering his guilty pleas.

The victim’s mother addressed the court and read a letter from her son.

Assistant District Attorney George Huffman speaks during Alan Moran’s sentencing in county court in Bay St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

“As a mother, it is my job to protect my children from predators like you,” she said. “What you did to my son and put him through made me feel as as though I failed in my duties and obligations as a mother. You used your position of authority to your father’s company as a vessel to lure children for sex and lustful purposes.”

She said Moran used his position to lure her son in with a promise of a job.

“You gave him beer in hopes of getting sexual favors, and you took advantage of his youth,” the mother said. “No one will ever know the fear and anxiety we felt when our son managed to get a text message to his father about what was going on.”

The victim’s mother also read a letter from the victim. In it, he said he was angry about what Moran had done to him and he smiled and smirked about his crimes.

Former Diamondhead councilman Alan Joseph Moran put a box over his head to conceal his identity during a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 31 in his sex crimes case.

The victim also lashed out at Moran for the attacks on his character, and that of his family, once he reported Moran’s crimes.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Moran for the crimes on Valentine’s Day in 2022 at Dolly’s Quick Stop.

That same day, Moran talked on a dating app about his sexual fantasies and how he preferred young heterosexual men for group sex and shared a sex tape of him and his wife the same day Moran committed the crimes, prosecutors said.

Moran discussed those fantasies and more with 16 different men on Grindr, an Internet dating app that caters to gay men and others in the LGBTQ community.

The teen had met up with Moran, 36, after he sent him a message over the app Snapchat, asking if he wanted to come in that Valentine’s Day in 2022 to make some money doing some work for him at a mosquito company.

The teen said he met Moran at Philip’s Pest Control, the then-name of the company owned by Moran’s father, but one that Alan Moran also performed work for.

An investigator later testified that he saw the message sent to the teen.

After the two met up, the teen told authorities Moran took him to a pasture to look at some cattle, then they drove around doing work in the pest control truck before Moran later stopped at his home in Diamondhead and pulled out a sex toy.

Judge Schmidt listens as the victim’s mother reads a statement during Alan Moran’s sentencing in county court in Bay St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

According to prosecutors, Moran offered the teen cash and cellphone to play with the sex toy, but the teen declined.

Moran got the teen to meet up that Valentine’s Day to make money by teaching the boy how to do the work for the mosquito company.

During the drive, the victim reported that Moran rubbed his leg and genitals.

The victim resisted Moran’s actions, authorities said, resulting in Moran reportedly saying, “’What, are you mad at me? You don’t want me to touch you there?’”

Sheriff’s investigators said the teen sent his parents a text message asking for help and telling them to meet them when they pulled up at Dolly’s Quick Stop.

When the teen and Moran drove up, the teen took the keys out of the truck so Moran couldn’t leave before Hancock sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The teen’s mother said in earlier testimony that she, the teen’s father, and two others met them at the store and attempted to detain Moran until Hancock County deputies arrived.

Moran had a history of making unwanted sexual advances on young men.

At a pretrial hearing, the two other young men testified about Moran making sexual advances on them in their teens.

Civil litigation related to the wrongdoing is still pending.

