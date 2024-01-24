Former MSP trooper pleads No Contest in excessive force case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Michigan State Police trooper on Monday pled No Contest to charges related to excessive force at a traffic stop in March of 2022, Attorney General Dana Nessel reported.

Former Trooper Bram Schroeder, 28, of Freeland, pled No Contest to one count each of Aggravated Assault and Neglect of Duty in the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw.

Schroeder has also resigned from his position with MSP and has surrendered his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, as part of his plea.

According to the AG, Schroeder stopped a Saginaw man in March of 2022 for failure to signal and speeding. The driver had appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative with the attempted arrest, and Schroeder then struck the driver while he was handcuffed, knocking him unconscious.

EMS arrived to evaluate the man, and then left the scene. According to reports, Schroeder again assaulted the man while trying to secure him in the back of a patrol car.

Schroeder was originally charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of aggravated assault.

“An assault of this nature is absolutely unacceptable from a law enforcement officer,” said Nessel. “Not everyone has the proper temperament to wear a uniform and carry a badge. By securing the surrender of his MCOLES license, this defendant will no longer have the ability to abuse his position of authority. This assault harmed more than the handcuffed victim, but more broadly it also violated our trust in law enforcement.”

Schroeder’s sentencing is set for March 5, 2024, at 2 p.m.

