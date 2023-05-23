Former MSU dean's lawsuit a 'desperate' attempt to save job, according to motion to dismiss

Seven current and former Michigan State University officials have filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit filed by Sanjay Gupta, the former business school dean.

GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan State University claims former business school dean Sanjay Gupta's lawsuit is a "desperate, last-ditch plea" to get a federal judge to act as "super-personnel department" for the university, according to recent filing asking the court to throw out the suit.

Gupta sued in February, about six months after Interim President Teresa Woodruff forced him to resign following reports that he failed to notify the university's Title IX office of an instance of alleged sexual misconduct, even though other employees had already reportedly done so.

Gupta claims he was pushed out and falsely accused of reporting violations in a scheme to keep him from becoming MSU's next president and "enhance" Woodruff's personal ambitions to lead the university.

On Monday, attorneys for Woodruff and six other current and former MSU officials filed a motion to dismiss.

"It is self-evident that compliance with MSU policies is essential to (Gupta's) former role," they wrote. "The MSU community deserves to know that its employees, specifically its leaders, do everything in their control to promote a safe environment for students. (Gupta's) own conduct has led him here — not any manufactured due process violations or so-called tortious conduct by Defendants."

A message seeking comment from Gupta's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Last year, Gupta failed to report that a professor in the business school was accused of getting drunk at an off-campus party for MBA students and inappropriately touching a student and dancing in a sexually suggestive manner. Two people told Gupta about the incident, according to Monday's motion, but he failed to report it to the Title IX office.

Former MSU Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year claiming he was forced to resign.

Gupta claims in his lawsuit that he complied with MSU's relationship violence and sexual misconduct reporting policies and that during an August meeting with Woodruff, she told him "he had just resigned" and that he wasn't given the chance to appeal.

He did, however, speak with the professor in question, who isn't named in the filings, and he admitted that "something happened that should not have" and that the professor was "very sorry" for his behavior, according to the motion to dismiss.

In April, a law firm the Board of Trustees hired to look into Gupta's forced resignation found that Woodruff's reasoning was flawed. Woodruff told investigators she didn't need former President Samuel Stanley Jr.'s approval before pushing Gupta out, but the law firm said university policy clearly required it.

Gupta's lawsuit describes him as "the most successful and widely respected Dean of the Eli Broad College of Business in the history of the college." He was unjustifiably removed as dean "based on false pretexts" and was "intentionally defamed and stigmatized" by false statements, according to his lawsuit.

Attorneys for the current and former MSU officials asked the federal judge to dismiss Gupta's lawsuit because the defendants were acting in their roles for the university and are therefore immune from litigation. They further state he's failed to bring any actionable claims.

"Ultimately, Plaintiff cannot overcome that his loss of support and determination that he should no longer serve as Dean was the product of his own actions ...," they wrote. "Plaintiff's attempts to blame Defendants for his own actions is futile."

