Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker moves to dismiss court fight over text messages

MASON — Attorneys for former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker have asked a judge to dismiss Brenda Tracy's lawsuit over the release of personal text messages.

The move, in the form of a motion for summary judgement filed on Nov. 9, comes less than a month after the two sides agreed to a protective order limiting what information from a cellphone owned by a friend and former employee of Tracy's, who has since died, could be released.

In their filing, Tucker's attorneys wrote that since the protective order "resolves the concerns alleged" by Tracy, and her legal claims in the lawsuit fail as a matter of law, the complaint should be dismissed.

Andrew Abood, an attorney for Tucker, declined to comment.

When responding to an email seeking comment, Eric Delaporte, one of Tracy's attorneys, wrote, "My reply is, 'Meh.' It was the logical next move for the Defendants. We will answer some time in December. I’m not losing any sleep over it."

The legal fight over text messages began about a month after USA Today published a story detailing a long-running sexual harassment investigation of Tucker by the university. The university suspended him without pay the same day the story was published and, on Sept. 27, fired him for cause.

On Oct. 5, the day of a key hearing in the harassment case, Tucker's legal team released pages of text messages between Tracy and Ahlan Alvarado. Alvarado was not only Tracy's friend of two decades, but she also worked as her booking assistant for her nonprofit, Set The Expectation.

Tucker's attorneys have said the messages show Tracy had a personal relationship with Tucker that was consensual.

Tracy sought a court order preventing Tucker's team from releasing additional messages, arguing further releases would include sensitive or confidential matters that could cause irreparable harm. Private discussions between Tracy and Alvarado "involve highly sensitive information regarding other survivors and their families," Tracy wrote in an affidavit filed with her motion for the restraining order.

The stipulated protective order entered on Oct. 26 prevents the release of health information about sexual assault, harassment or gender discrimination victims, to the extent it exists, on the phone. Among other provisions, it also bars the release of information that would identify sex assault survivors or the identities of people who may have had a romantic or sexual relationship with either Tracy or Tucker.

Tucker — who denies any wrongdoing and said he and Tracy had a consensual, intimate relationship — has taken steps to file a lawsuit over his termination. According to his contract, signed in 2021, he was owed about $80 million in guaranteed money when he was fired.

Last month, the MSU hearing officer hired to adjudicate the sexual harassment proceeding issued a 73-page report that found Tucker responsible for violating the school's sexual harassment policy.

A hearing for Tucker's motion to have the complaint dismissed has been scheduled for early January.

