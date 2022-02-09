Former Mt. Ararat resource officer to spend 7 days in jail for sexual abuse of student

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·2 min read

Feb. 8—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former Topsham police officer was sentenced to seven days in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to an assault charge stemming from the sexual abuse of a female student at Mt. Ararat High School in 2020.

Randy Cook, 47, of Brunswick will serve his sentence at the Cumberland County Jail, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's office.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of Class D assault. In exchange for his guilty plea, a charge of unlawful sexual touching, a Class E crime, was dismissed.

Cook's defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The district attorney for Sagadahoc County, where Topsham is located, requested that the Maine State Police handle the investigation and that Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck handle Cook's prosecution to avoid a conflict of interest.

After the investigation began, Cook resigned from the Topsham Police Department and voluntarily surrendered his criminal justice certification. To work as a police officer again, Cook would have to recertify.

During the plea and sentencing on Monday, the victim and her family had the opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement to the court.

Sahrbeck praised the victim and her family for coming forward.

"Coming forward and participating in an investigation is never easy, and when dealing with a perpetrator who is in a position of authority, it can be especially difficult," he said.

Cook faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the assault charge. A Class E unlawful sexual touching charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The BRIT Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals

    The annual British music honors are happening Tuesday at London's O2 Arena

  • ‘He loved Mississippi.’ Dick Wilson, Air Force pilot and Coast mover and shaker, dies

    He was 91. Here’s more.

  • Toms River man charged with triggering bomb scare, forces shutdown of Hooper Avenue

    David Giordano, 36, has been charged with creating a false public alarm, nearly one year after police said he painted a blue line down the same road.

  • Pelicans acquire McCollum in 7-player trade with Blazers

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans acquired guard CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade on Tuesday that comes as the Pelicans make a push to qualify for the NBA postseason. The Pelicans also received forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders.

  • Judge tosses case against three LAPD officers charged in gang labeling scandal

    A judge ruled that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to continue with the case against officers Rene Braga, Julio Garcia and Raul Uribe.

  • U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families' bid over plea deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday opposed a bid by families of people killed in two Boeing Co 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to declare that the government violated their legal rights when it reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the plane maker last year to resolve a criminal charge. Despite opposing the families' request, the department said in a court filing that "the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims' beneficiaries before entering into" the deferred prosecution agreement - a type of corporate plea deal. The settlement, reached in January 2021 near the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, capped a 21-month government investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the two crashes, in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, that killed a total of 346 people.

  • Ukraine’s fate linked to “deeply flawed” Minsk Accords

    After shuttling from Moscow to Kyiv this week, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a set of vague, failed ceasefire agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine seven years ago are "the only path forward" to de-escalating the current crisis.Why it matters: The Minsk Accords are, in principle, supported by Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany and the U.S. Bridging massive gaps between how each side interprets Minsk has been impossible up to now — yet it's increasingly viewed as the best chance to st

  • Why some streetlights in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Wausau and Door County are purple

    Noticed random streetlights giving off a purple hue? You're not alone. Here's why it happens and who'd like to know about it.

  • Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy charged with DUI in fatal crash

    Kennedy allegedly drove a 2011 Ford pickup truck into a workshop behind a home, fatally injuring the person inside.

  • COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US

    Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, prevented traffic from entering Canada while some U.S.-bound traffic was still moving, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, calling the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world." It carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

  • Two White Men Arrested for Shooting at Black FedEx Driver

    D’Monterrio Gibson was delivering FedEx packages in Brookhaven, Mississippi last month when he claims two white men chased him and shot at his delivery truck. Last week, Gregory Case and his son, Brandon, were arrested for the Jan. 24 attack that Gibson says police didn’t take seriously.

  • Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at BRIT Awards in London

    Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid posed together on the red carpet as they made their way inside London's O2 Arena on Tuesday

  • US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East

    The Army general tapped to take over as top U.S. commander in the Middle East warned senators Tuesday that if Russian invades Ukraine, as many fear, it could create broader instability in the Middle East, including Syria. Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla also told the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command region, including in countries needed by the U.S. to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.

  • Lindsey Vonn Works Up a Sweat With Help From The Rock in Cropped Hoodie, Leggings & Sneakers

    On Monday, Lindsey Vonn shared a video of her workout routine on Instagram. The Olympic skier hit the gym in aU nder Armour and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson outfit that consisted of grey hoodie, blue leggings and white sneakers.

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Family was found dead in a bathtub 50 years ago. Now NC cops say they know the killers

    All it took was a tip from a suspect’s son 200 miles away in Georgia.

  • Tri-Cities police looking for man shopping for gun who aimed and pulled trigger in store

    Police are asking for help identifying the man

  • Scott Peterson juror to be granted immunity if she pleads the Fifth

    Also discussed was whether a book co-authored by Richelle Nice, letters she wrote to Scott Peterson or things she said, all after the trial, could be offered as evidence.

  • Police: Saints' Kamara, 3 others attacked man at Vegas club

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report. The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino. “At no point during this attack did (the man) hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” said the police report made public Tuesday.