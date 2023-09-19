Former Mt. Juliet officer charged with misusing criminal justice data, TBI says

A former Mt. Juliet police officer is facing multiple charges after authorities say he used criminal justice data for unauthorized purposes this summer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Franklin DeRiggi, 51, was fired by the department in August after a review, the TBI said.

A grand jury indicted DeRiggi on Sept. 8 and charged him with 16 counts of official misconduct. He was booked in the Wilson County Jail on $3,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TBI: Former Mt. Juliet police officer misused criminal justice data