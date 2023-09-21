Former Mt. Juliet Police officer faces charges

Sep. 20—A former Mt. Juliet Police officer is facing multiple charges following an investigation.

Franklin Deriggi, 51, has been charged with 16 counts of official misconduct following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, the Mt. Juliet Police Department terminated Deriggi's employment on Aug. 14. He had previously worked for the department since July of 2006 and was decommissioned on June 28.

This summer, the TBI began investigating Deriggi's actions at the request of District Attorney General Jason Lawson. Over the course of the investigation, it was found that Deriggi had "misused criminal justice data for unauthorized purposes."

He was indicted by the Wilson County Grand Jury on Sept. 8 and was booked into the Wilson County Jail at 5:09 p.m. on Monday on a $3,500 bond. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office list of current inmates, Deriggi was released at 6:19 Monday night.