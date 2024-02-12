Former Muncie paramedic charged with stealing narcotics, official misconduct

MUNCIE, Ind. — A paramedic who was fired from his job with the Muncie Fire Department in January now faces four felony charges over allegations he stole narcotic medications from his ex-employer.

Campbell O. Holinger, 31, Indianapolis, was charged Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with official misconduct, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and theft.

Four of the charges are Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month sentences. The theft count is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Holinger's employment with the fire department began last September.

Within a month of his hiring, an investigation was underway over the increased use of fentanyl administered by local paramedics, which had apparently more than doubled since Holinger began work.

According to an affidavit, fentanyl was administered a total of 205 times by MFD paramedics in October, November and December. Records indicated the drug — a powerful synthetic opioid often linked to local drug overdoses — had been administered by Holinger 123 times during the three-month period.

Officials determined there were "multiple times when the administration of fentanyl appeared inappropriate or when a provider of equal training would elect for an alternative treatment."

In November another paramedic reported the vials of fentanyl in a "narcotic box" appeared to have been tampered with.

Muncie Fire Department administrators reported finding "used IV catheters with dried blood in them," among Holinger's personal belongings.

On Jan. 1 — the day Holinger was fired — investigators served search warrants, and reported finding hypodermic needles in his vehicle.

Member of the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force that day also served a search warrant at Holinger's Indianapolis apartment.

An affidavit said it was determined Holinger had "dispensed" 42 doses of Benadryl , an antihistamine, "during the course of his employment with the fire department, and there were only four occasions reported on patient care reports where patients received Benadryl.

Lab tests also reportedly showed the fentanyl had been removed from vials and replaced with Benadryl.

A warrant was issued for Holinger's arrest on Thursday. On Friday, however, it was recalled after an Indianapolis attorney reported he had been retained by Holinger and was in "excellent communication" with him.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Feb. 26.

