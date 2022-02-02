Former Muncie police officer Jess Neal sentenced to 2 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Retired Muncie police officer Jess Neal has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to solicit bribes from those seeking Muncie Sanitary District contracts.

U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II said Neal “greased the wheels in the beginning and kept them greased.”

Neal was a city police officer for more than 30 years before his retirement became official a year ago He had signed a plea agreement last June.

Neal was accused, while he was still working as a city police officer, of participating in a conspiracy to award bids for Muncie Sanitary District projects "in exchange for cash bribes and kickbacks, benefits or property."

Co-defendants in his case include former MSD officials Nikki Grigsby and Tracy Barton, local contractor Tony Franklin — who authorities said Neal touted for sanitary district contracts — and Phil Nichols, former local Democratic Party chairman.

A sentencing memo in Neal's case alleged Nichols received an envelope of cash in exchange for approving Franklin as a MSD contractor, and that Grigsby on several occasions received "kickbacks" — in the form of gift cards, jewelry and other items — from Neal for steering work to Franklin.

Grigsby, Barton and Neal have also signed plea agreements, although they are yet to formally enter guilty pleas and be sentenced.

Nichols is scheduled to stand trial in June on counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and witness tampering.

Others charged — and convicted — as a result of the years-long federal investigation of Muncie corruption include ex-Mayor Dennis Tyler and Phil Nichols' son Craig, who had been Tyler's building commissioner.

Tyler in November was sentenced to a year in federal prison — also by Judge Sweeney — after the former mayor pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.

Last month, Delaware County resident Jeffrey Burke — Neal's partner in several business ventures — was sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by six months on home detention after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Burke in 2015 bought a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000, then a few weeks later sold the property to the Muncie Sanitary District for $395,000.

Federal prosecutors said the $150,000 bank loan Burke obtained to buy the property was specifically not to be used to purchase real estate.

Preston also said Burke purchased the former flea market after Neal had obtained inside information that the MSD would need the property for a levee project.

