Former Muncie resident slain in Florida

MUNCIE, Ind. — A longtime Muncie resident who retired to Florida was shot to death in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, David Keeley was fatally shot on the evening of Feb. 4 during a carjacking outside a convenience store along Interstate 4.

David Keeley

Michael Fordyce, Keeley's husband, told WFTS-TV in Tampa that they had agreed to give an acquaintance — identified by sheriff's deputies as Paul Wayne Williams II, 32 — a ride.

After Williams asked to be dropped off at the convenience store, Fordyce said, he struck Fordyce — who was driving — in the head with a handgun. The firearm then discharged as the gunman struggled with Keeley, sending a bullet into the Muncie man's chest. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

After the shooting, Williams fled in the couple's car, which was later recovered.

A warrant has been issued charging Williams with first-degree murder while engaging in a carjacking, armed carjacking, attempted robbery, aggravated battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains at large.

Keeley was a nurse for 44 years before retiring.

Fordyce has created a GoFundMe account — bit.ly/3HJGqD6 — to help pay funeral and other expenses.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie resident fatally shot in Florida