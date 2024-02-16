Former Murdaugh home near site of murders under $1M contract for new use. Here’s what is planned

The Murdaugh family home, close to where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered, is under contract for $1 million and will be used as a horse farm.

J.P. King Co., an auctioneer based in Alabama, declined to reveal the name of the buyer but said they were from out of state and had business interests in South Carolina, various news outlets have reported.

The house and 21 acres were separated from the roughly 1,700 acres the Murdaughs owned. The whole property was sold last year for $3.9 million.

Jeff Godley, who bought the entire property with James Ayer, said in a release that they wanted to sell the house and 21 acres because they both already have property nearby and wanted only the larger tract for hunting, farming and timber.

“I am a next-door neighbor, with our home about a mile from this house. We seek a new neighbor to enjoy this gorgeous house and land,” Godley said in the statement.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul, 22, were found shot to death near the dog kennels on the property in June 2021. Husband and father Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing them and is serving two life sentences. The dog kennels were not part of the sale of the house.

J.P. King described the property this way: “This secluded haven offers tranquility and privacy, making it an ideal setting for various pursuits, from a family residence or hobby farm to an equestrian haven or a peaceful weekend retreat.”

They described the house as “classic Southern elegance and traditional style.”

It has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and covers 5,275 square feet. The asking price was $1.95 million.

The sale also includes a 1,140-square-foot guest cottage, according to the listing by Crosby Land Sales.

The Crosby listing said a new metal roof and Hardie plank siding had recently been added and heart pine flooring throughout had been refinished.

“Complete with commercial-grade appliances and a large game room, it is perfectly suited for entertaining large groups,” the real estate ad said.

The game room became a part of Murdaugh’s trial since that was where his large collection of guns was stored. The actual guns used in the shootings — an assault rifle and a shotgun — have not been found.

The house includes a mahogany front door, two-story foyer, tongue and groove walls, a grand staircase and mezzanine balcony. The family room has custom built-ins, crown molding, and mahogany French doors that open to the back porch.

“This property, with its mix of classic charm and modern amenities, is not just a home but a lifestyle, offering the perfect blend of seclusion, elegance, and convenience,” Crosby Land Co. said in the ad.

The house is located in Islandton in Colleton County.