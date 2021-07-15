Former murder suspect indicted on federal gun and drug charges

Jul. 15—A Brunswick man with a history of alleged gun violence that includes the shooting death of his girlfriend now faces federal firearms charges.

Antoine Bernard Ladson, 32, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on charges related to allegedly carrying a weapon while dealing drugs, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for Southern Georgia.

Two Brunswick police detectives assigned to the FBI task force assisted authorities in developing the federal case against Ladson, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.

The indictment charges Ladson with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

If convicted, the charges carry up to 10 years in prison. There is no chance of parole in the federal prison system.

Ladson has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since Jan. 25, when Brunswick police arrested him on charges of possession and trafficking of narcotics and marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In August 2016, Brunswick police accused Ladson of fatally shooting 21-year-old Amy Dean at a home in the 2300 block of Gordon Street. Police said the two were arguing on the night of Aug. 28.

Police responded to a call of a suicide at the address, allegedly finding Ladson spattered in blood and Dean on the floor with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom they shared.

In October 2017, however, the Brunswick District Attorney's Office put the murder charge against Ladson on a dead docket, indefinitely postponing the case. Then DA Jackie Johnson said the case was dead docketed for lack of sufficient evidence to go to trial.

The DA's office can resume prosecution of a dead docketed case at any time if sufficient evidence is discovered.

A month before Dean's fatal shooting, police arrested Ladson on another gun-related charge. Police said Ladson fired into a 2000 Buick LeSabre and threatened to kill a man in July 2016.

Dean's mother, Elizabeth Grovner, pleaded guilty in December 2016 to influencing a witness by offering to repair the gunfire damage to the vehicle if its owner would not testify against Ladson.

In November 2017, Ladson was found guilty of criminal property damage in that case and sentenced to 10 years probation.

Ladson was among half a dozen men throughout the region who were indicted on felony firearms charges by the federal grand jury that convened last week, according to the office of David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The indictments resulted from joint investigations by the FBI, the department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local law enforcement agencies, including the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.