Former murder suspect pleads to separate gun, drug charges

Apr. 12—A man who Brunswick police implicated in the 2016 shooting death of a 21-year-old woman is going to federal prison, having pleaded guilty last month to firearms and drug trafficking charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia's U.S. Attorney's Office.

Antoine Bernard Ladson pleaded guilty March 24 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The federal charges stem from Ladson's arrest in January 2021, when Brunswick police nabbed him with drugs, cash and a stolen gun outside of a liquor store on L Street.

Ladson faces up to 20 years on the drug trafficking charge and up to 10 years on the gun charge, said Barry Paschal, spokesman for Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Sentencing has not been scheduled.

"This was a good partnership with the feds on this case, and they were able to pick it up and take it to that higher level," Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. "And it's mandatory in the federal system that he serves the full sentence he receives."

Brunswick police alleged Ladson shot and killed Amy Dean at a home in the 2300 block of Gordon Street after the two argued on the night of Aug. 28, 2016. Police responding to a report of a suicide at the home found Ladson spattered in blood inside a bedroom, where Dean, his girlfriend, was on the floor with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Ladson and Dean lived at the residence with some of Ladson's family members.

Police arrested Ladson and charged him with murder. However, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office of Jackie Johnson later dead docketed the case, citing lack of evidence.

"We felt like we had a good case, and the evidence was there," Jones said.

It was not Ladson's only run-in with police involving firearms. A month before Dean's shooting death, Ladson was arrested after police said he shot up a 2000 Buick LeSabre and threatened to kill the man inside the vehicle. He was later found guilty of criminal property damage in that case and given 10 years' probation.

Ladson is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was taken after Brunswick Police arrested him on the gun and drug charges on Jan. 24, 2021.

Two Brunswick police officers who were assigned to an FBI task force helped develop the federal charges against him, Paschal said.

"This keeps a bad guy off the streets for a long time," Jones said. "He had just gotten out of control and thought he was untouchable."

Working with local law enforcement, a federal task force that included the FBI, DEA and ATF has made more than 750 illegal firearms arrests over the last four years in the U.S. Attorney's Southern District of Georgia.

"It is a priority of our office to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to target those whose illegal possession of firearms threatens the safety of our communities," Estes said. "We won't tolerate violent criminal activity in the Southern District."