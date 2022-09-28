Former murder suspect get suspended sentence in fight that result in one death

A man once charged with murder will serve a suspended sentence connected to a fight on Feb. 11, 2021, at an address on Colleen Drive.

In this file photo, Wichita Falls Police work the scene of a shooting in February 2021, in the 4800 block of Colleen Drive.

The incident involved Alton DeWayne Rhodes and three other men. After a physical confrontation, Rhodes went the house he shared with Samantha Bolf on Colleen Drive, got a gun and began shooting at the three men who had come to his address. Rhodes shot his girlfriend's father, Charles Richard Bolf, 52, who died later at a hospital. A police investigation revealed that Rhodes also fired shots toward the two other men as they fled the scene in a Jeep.

Rhodes was initially charged with with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Murder. He claimed self-defense and the murder charge against him was dropped following further investigation that showed Rhodes had suffered injuries in the fight and doorbell video that showed a portion of the confrontation.

On Tuesday, Rhodes pleaded guilty to reduced charges of Deadly Conduct by discharging a firearm related to shooting at the fleeing men. He received a five-year suspended sentence.

