Former Murray County jail detention officer pleads guilty to sexual contact with inmate

Aug. 26—A former Murray County Sheriff's Office detention officer has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual contact by an agent or employee and to violation of oath by a public officer, according to court documents.

An indictment to which Bryson Wallace Starks of Resaca pleaded guilty says he "did knowingly engage in sexually explicit conduct, to wit, sexual intercourse" with a woman "in the custody of a correctional facility, to wit, the Murray County Sheriff's Office, of which the accused was an employee at the time ..."

District Attorney Bert Poston said Starks is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15.

Starks was arrested in January 2020 following an investigation.

Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said at that time (he was the chief deputy then) an inmate in the jail reported "inappropriate conduct" by Starks to other jail staff on March 7, 2019.

"That went up the chain of command and he was placed on suspended leave on March 8 and was terminated for violation of policy on March 13," Davenport said.

"I asked the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) to come in and do an investigation," Davenport said.

Starks was in the Whitfield County jail Thursday afternoon. It is customary when a law enforcement officer is arrested not to house the officer in a jail operated by the department the officer works or worked for.