Former music teacher to stand trial on sex assault charges

Jun. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School music teacher was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial on allegations that he sexually assaulted a second student.

Shawn Edward Miller, 53, will stand trial on felony charges of indecent assault of a victim less than 13 and school intercourse/sexual contact with a student.

Miller pleaded not guilty through his attorney, David Weaver, of Johnstown.

Miller allegedly assaulted a girl identified as "Victim 2" between 2013 and 2018, according to police. The girl testified at Wednesday's preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a complaint affidavit, Victim 2 told police on May 5 that Miller would grab her thighs and buttocks, tell her that he loved her and invite her to visit his home.

Upper Yoder Township police had previously charged Miller with counts including rape of a victim less than 13, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in relation to a girl known as "Victim 1." In that case, Miller allegedly raped the student in November 2015 at the former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 675 Goucher St.

Police continue to interview other potential victims, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Miller remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond.