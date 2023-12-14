Former Muskingum University student pleads guilty to two counts of rape

ZANESVILLE − An Alabama resident and former Muskingum University student athlete plead guilty this week to two counts of rape in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Z'yon Owens was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of two women on the university's campus.

He was then sentenced to the recommended term of 12 years of mandatory prison time, up to an indefinite prison term of 15 years. He is required to register as a sex offender every 90 days.

Owen’s was indicted by a Muskingum County grand jury on Sept. 20 in connection with crimes committed in August and September of this year. Two victims reported being sexually assaulted by him. The students involved reported the sexual assaults to Muskingum University personnel. The university personnel referred the case for further investigation and criminal prosecution.

The immediate reporting allowed the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office to collect physical evidence and interview witnesses, who were able to provide important details.

“It is thanks to the brave young women who made the difficult choice to come forward and engage with our judicial system to seek justice under the law that our community is safer from this predator,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Anderson. “We encourage anyone that has experienced a sexual assault to report it to law enforcement.”

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Former student gets 12-year sentence for raping 2 females at MU