Former Myers Park HS student’s sex assault case scheduled for trial Tuesday

A former Myers Park High School student’s sexual assault case is set to go to trial Tuesday, records show.

The former student sued Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte saying they mishandled her report of a sexual assault that happened on campus in 2015.

According to a nearly 30-page civil suit, an unidentified girl, Jane Doe, said a fellow student “grabbed and squeezed” her arm and pulled her toward the woods next to campus, despite her verbal protest. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, Doe started to send frantic texts: “Help me,” “Guys, I’m being serious. I’m really scared,” and “Mom, I’m being kidnapped. Call somebody.” Shortly after, she describes being raped by the student.

Federal court records show the parties involved in the lawsuit “reached an impasse” on Nov. 30.

Doe is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages. The complaints say, “Ms. Doe suffered and continues to suffer injuries, including, without limitations, emotional distress, psychological trauma, and mortification.”

That is a result of school officials failing to take action to stop a rape, dissuading her from opening a criminal investigation, and then disciplining her for “skipping school,” according to court documents.

The court complaint also states, “The actions and inactions of defendants to discount Ms. Doe’s abduction and subsequent rape by a fellow student were driven by endemic and discriminatory sex-based stereotypes and gender biases held by officials at MPHS.”

It’s one of three sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against CMS. Two other former Myers Park High students filed lawsuits in Dec. 2019 and in June 2022, claiming their cases weren’t properly investigated.

Doe says CMS and the city of Charlotte, which hires police officers who serve as school resource officers, are responsible for, “the lack of training (that) left school officials at CMS/police officers unequipped to prohibit or discourage readily foreseeable conduct, despite the clearly established and well-known dangers of sexual harassment and violence in public schools, and at MPHS in particular,” according to court papers.

In an effort to better respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault, CMS launched a Title IX task force. The task force issued a 30-page report in Dec. 2021 with a list of recommendations for district leaders. Those included creating a safe space for students to report incidents and having clearer communication between students and administrators. The task force also recommended the district work together with law enforcement during investigations.

“We have worked very closely with our legal department, with local law enforcement to make sure that we are clear on how we report and handle all cases, and when we hand the ball off when it’s a serious offense,” said Crystal Hill, CMS interim superintendent.

Hill did not comment on the court case.

“We do not comment on litigation, so there’s no comment for that,” Hill said.

