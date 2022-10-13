Former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club operator arrested and charged with tax evasion

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested the operator of a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle Beach, operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., doing business as Derriere Gentlemen’s Club of Myrtle Beach. Between 2016-2019, Bean failed to report at least $882,783 in admissions revenue, the arrest warrants allege. That equated to at least $44,142 in state Admissions Tax that he failed to pay, according to the warrants.

Bean faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 plus the cost of prosecution for each count, according to a press release. He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Derriere Gentlemen’s Club was replaced by Lust Gentlemen’s Club in 2021.

In 2020, Myrtle Beach police raided the Seaboard Street club and found evidence of nearly 200 counts of prostitution.

Eight people, including Bean, were charged in the investigation. His charges resulting from that investigation are still pending, according to online court records.

William Grammer, Bean’s attorney on the prostitution charges, was not immediately available for comment.