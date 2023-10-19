Former N.E. Iowa police officer convicted of 11 counts sexual exploitation of minors.

A former Clarksville police officer has been convicted of nearly a dozen crimes for requesting and showing explicit photographs to minors.

Michael Tobin, 35, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation. According to court filings, he was accused of soliciting sexually explicit images from two children and showing one of the children images of at least eight other children that he had obtained through criminal investigations.

Tobin went to trial in Butler County starting Oct. 10, and on Tuesday, he was found guilty of all charges. His sentencing will be set at a later date.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Tobin was allowed to resign from the Clarksville police department effective March 5.

Tobin and the northeast Iowa city of about 1,250 also face two civil lawsuits alleging he pursued sexual relationships, including physical encounters, with two minors, and that city officials ignored obvious signs he was behaving inappropriately. According to one complaint, Tobin's misconduct was eventually uncovered when officials at one child's school found an online document Tobin had used to exchange explicit images saved on district servers.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa police officer convicted of sexually exploiting multiple minors