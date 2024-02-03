Former Nampa official picked to succeed longtime Treasure Valley leader who stepped down

On longtime Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto’s last day in office, county commissioners appointed a new clerk from their office.

Rick Hogaboam, who was hired by the commissioners to serve as the director of constituent services in October, was appointed county clerk unanimously by the three-member board, according to a news release.

Yamamoto, 70, resigned from his position, which he held for 13 years, on Jan. 26. He didn’t specify why he resigned and did not return a phone call from the Idaho Statesman for comment.

To fill the vacancy, the Canyon County Republican Central Committee nominated three individuals to replace Yamamoto. Under state law, the nominations came from the Republican Central Committee, because the seat was held by a Republican.

Stewart Hyndman, chairman of the committee, told commissioners he was “confident that any of these nominees will serve with distinction.” The other nominees were Steve Almer, a former candidate for the Legislature, and Jo Dee Arnold, a former candidate for Canyon County precinct committeeman.

Hogaboam has worked in the commissioner’s offices since early October. He succeeded Joe Decker served as the public information officer for the commissioners, but Hogaboam received a different title and government-affairs responsibilities, though he continued to handle public information. Decker now works in the Sheriff’s Office.

Hogaboam, of Nampa, was previously the chief of staff to Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, and before that a Nampa City Council member.

As director of constituent services, Hogaboam made $105,000. Yamamoto made $118,438 annually, as of May 2023, according to Statesman records.

“We felt like there was one clear recommendation and candidate who was head-and-shoulders above the rest in that selection process,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek during the special meeting on Friday.

Hogaboam is scheduled to be will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at the Canyon County Administration Building.

This four-term Boise-area elected leader will step down. Why is unclear. What we know

Boise man arrested in fatal Nampa stabbing. Charges include first-degree murder