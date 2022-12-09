Former Nanticoke man charged with COVID relief fraud offenses

Dec. 9—SCRANTON — U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Reynard Lewis, 29, formerly of Nanticoke, was charged earlier this week by a federal grand jury with using the identities of other people to create forged identifications, credit cards and debit cards and apply for COVID-19 pandemic relief loans.

According to a news release, the indictment alleges Lewis and a co-conspirator used stolen identities to create forged identification documents, credit cards and bank cards. Lewis and the co-conspirator used the forged items and stolen identities to open bank accounts, apply for lines of credit, obtained retail merchandise and apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans, according to the news release.

The news release says Lewis and the co-conspirator received more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds.

Lewis was previously charged in a criminal complaint and arrested Sept. 16. The indictment charges Lewis with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity and identification theft, access device fraud and false statement offenses.

Lewis' co-conspirator, Robert Brownstein, 51, of Scranton, was previously charged in a criminal information with fire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft, the news release says.