Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at California gas station

The Florida woman accused of pepper-spraying a group of Asian women in New York City last month was indicted on hate crime charges. Madeline Barker, the 47-year-old woman who was accused of hurling xenophobic comments and pepper-spraying four Asian women in Chelsea on June 11, was indicted on 12 hate crime charges on Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court. The Merritt Island resident, who admitted to being the woman involved in the incident, was previously arrested and arraigned on eight hate crime charges last month.