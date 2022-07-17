Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at California gas station
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing earlier this week at a gas station in Westminster, according to police.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
