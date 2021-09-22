Former Nashua judge would avoid felony in possible plea deal

Sep. 22—NASHUA — A plea bargain appears to be in the works that would allow former Circuit Court Judge Julie Introcaso to avoid felony convictions and accept misdemeanor convictions for falsifying court documents, all without pleading guilty.

The lawyer for Introcaso, former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney, spelled out the terms of a possible plea bargain in a hushed bench conference two weeks ago in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.

Besides the misdemeanor charges, the deal would call for an "Alford" plea, where Introcaso would accept any sentence without actually pleading guilty.

Judge Charles Temple and the prosecutor in the case did not object to the terms, according to a transcript of the discussion.

Temple also agreed to move a plea and sentencing hearing out of Nashua to Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. That has yet to be scheduled.

Introcaso faces two felony and three misdemeanor charges.

"We feel that the judiciary system is taking care of their own," said Vivian Girard, one of a half-dozen parents who appeared in Nashua Family Court during a hearing on one of the judge's former cases. "Clearly it is in their interest not to have a judge go to jail for a felony."

Spokeswoman Kate Giaquinto said the Attorney General's Office could not comment because the issue is a pending matter in criminal court.

But according to the transcript, the prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, appeared to be on board with the plea deal. He presented it with Delaney and asked Temple "what your comfort level would be with all of that."

Delaney did not return a telephone call.

The Union Leader received the transcript from a small group of divorced parents who have monitored the Introcaso proceedings ever since authorities announced an investigation into the judge last October.

The judge, who resigned the day before the Judicial Conduct Committee was scheduled to take up her case in February, allegedly used liquid correction fluid on court documents to cover up her appointment of a good friend as guardian ad litem in a contentious divorce case involving a former Democratic state representative from Nashua.

Introcaso has said she appointed her friend inadvertently and had not read the order closely before signing it.

But documents provided by the watchdog parents group cast doubt on whether Introcaso's action was a one-time, inadvertent mistake.

Introacaso appointed close friend Kathleen Sternenberg to nine cases between 2013 and last year. Sternenberg — who has vacationed with Introcaso and is the godmother of her child — was on the judge's recusal list, meaning the judge should avoid putting her on cases she is involved in.

Appointed to represent children in divorce and parenting cases, guardians ad litem hold significant sway in a divorce proceeding. They interview children and parents, call for psychological evaluations if necessary and write reports to the judge.

"They basically just took my kids away for no good reason, and shipped them 3,000 miles away. Because, $$$," wrote Hollis resident Dana Albrecht in an email to the Union Leader.

Albrecht said Introcaso approved payments to Sternenberg that exceeded limits. Sternenberg also objected to pictures of Byzantine saints in his house and criticized him taking his kids to a Botticelli exhibit at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, he said.

Now, Albrecht said, his three younger children are in California with their mother, he barely sees them and he is entangled in a multi-state divorce proceeding.

Albrecht thinks the court system should allow anyone to reopen a case that involved an Introcaso-Sternenberg connection. And he wants the Judicial Conduct Committee to release its complete investigation into the case, including depositions of Introcaso and other Nashua judges. So far, the committee has refused, he said.

A spokeswoman for the court system did not provide comment for this story.

Sternenberg also would not comment when approached by a reporter Tuesday at the Nashua courthouse.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Robin Partello, the woman whose complaint against Introcaso launched the investigation, was in family court in Nashua. Sternenberg remains the guardian ad litem in Partello's case, and Partello wants her removed.

As a lawyer, Sternenberg had a duty to disclose the conflict, even if Introcaso did not, said Partello's lawyer, William Aivalikles of Nashua.

"The (guardian ad litem) accepted the favorable rulings knowing of the conflicts. She had the duty to disclose it," Aivalikles said.

Girard, another parent involved with Introcaso, parked her pickup truck in front of the courthouse with signs that read "Stop Curruption " and "Jail Introcaso."

Partello is involved in a divorce case with David Campbell, the former state legislator.

Campbell's lawyer, Tracey Goyette Cote, said the hearing on Tuesday represented Partello's 14th attempt to remove Sternenberg, and Partello has been found in contempt for obstructing Sternenberg's work.

"The (guardian ad litem) is not biased, Ms. Partello is," Cote said.

Sternenberg spoke at one point during the hearing, saying she can remain impartial. She added: "I take offense at being called a liar."

Judge John Curran said he will issue a ruling shortly, but did not want it to delay a final resolution in the case.

