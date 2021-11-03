Former Nashville gym manager charged with stealing intimate photographs of clients

A former Nashville gym employee has been arrested on a 44-count indictment after authorities said he stole intimate images of clients off their phones and took photos of at least four victims in a state of undress.

Metro Nashville Police Department Special Victims Division detectives arrested QNTM Fit Life Gym training manager Nikko Glasper Wednesday on unlawful photography and computer act theft charges.

Glasper, once described on local billboards as the "#1 Personal Trainer in Nashville for 2020," has worked at multiple gyms in the area, police reported.

Detectives said they received reports in June that Glasper, 29, had sent himself private images from several female clients’ phones. An investigation revealed Glasper would gain access for seemingly legitimate purposes and make copies for himself.

Additional victims were discovered, dating as far back as May of 2019, police said, after a search warrant was executed on Glasper’s cell phone.

In addition, police reported, Glasper took private photos of multiple clients while they undressed as a part of a body composition scan at the gym when the clients thought they were protected by a privacy screen.

The service offered at QNTM was conducted in a private room with a privacy screen separating the client from the trainer so people could remove extra weight from clothing, if desired.

QNTM Fit Life released this statement late Wednesday night:

"QNTM Fit Life is aware of the recent news regarding a former employee’s arrest. When we first learned of his alleged behavior, we quickly took action to protect the safety of our clients and staff, let our clients know our stance and fully cooperated with law enforcement officials. QNTM Fit Life does not tolerate behavior that in any way jeopardizes the safety and protection of our clients and we hold our staff to the highest professional and ethical standards. Anything less than this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Glasper is facing four counts of unlawful photography and 40 counts of computer act theft.

He remained jailed Wednesday evening in Davidson County on $25,000 bond.

