Former Natick firefighter sues the chief and town, saying he was wrongly fired

NATICK — A former Natick firefighter is suing the town and Fire Chief Jason Ferschke, alleging he was improperly fired in retaliation for refusing to falsify medical call records.

Skylar Sarkisian filed the lawsuit in April in Middlesex Superior Court. The town and Ferschke, in their response earlier this month, denied all allegations.

According to the lawsuit, Sarkisian was hired on Feb. 23, 2022, by now-retired Fire Chief Michael Lentini. He was hired on a probational period of one year. After two weeks of training, Sarkisian attended the state Fire Academy, sponsored by Lentini, and graduated from it, according to the lawsuit.

Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke is sworn in during a Select Board meeting at Natick Town Hall, July 14, 2022.

"Mr. Sarkisian's employment, while subject to a one-year probationary period, could only be terminated during that period if his 'conduct or capacity' or the 'character or quality' of his work was 'not satisfactory to the appointing authority,'" according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Sarkisian received no negative feedback.

Growing up on the job: While in college, Natick fire chief chose a firehouse over a frat house

On Jan. 18, a firefighter/paramedic, EMS Coordinator John Georges, allegedly asked Sarkisian, an EMT, to certify that a paramedic had performed an advanced life support assessment on a patient when no assessment was completed.

Sarkisian said no to a 'fraudulent' request

The lawsuit alleges the practice was common despite EMTs not being allowed to certify the work of a paramedic.

"This fraudulent practice was a revenue raiser by the NFD as it caused insurers to pay Natick for services that were never rendered," according to the lawsuit. "Mr. Sarkisian objected to this practice, much to the consternation of Chief Ferschke, Mr. Georges and NFD leadership."

Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 31, Sarkisian was at the West Natick Station and despite being the closest to several calls, was not dispatched to them, according to the suit. Instead, Ferschke arrived at the station and met with Sarkisian.

'Epitome of servant leadership': Natick officials praise newly retired Fire Chief Michael Lentini

Ferschke fired Sarkisian, handing him a letter of termination, according to the suit. Ferschke did not tell him, either verbally or in the letter, why his employment was being terminated, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges there needs to be specific reasons for termination, but Ferschke disagreed and he "effectively — and unlawfully — treated Mr. Sarkisian as an 'at-will' employee."

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the firing was effective on Feb. 23, 2023, which means Sarkisian had become a tenured employee and was no longer on probation.

Later, Ferschke wrote a letter to Sarkisian stating the probationary period actually began on May 7, when Sarkisian graduated from the state Fire Academy.

Firing is 'retaliation,' suit alleges

Along with being fired without cause, the lawsuit alleges it was "in retaliation" for refusing to certify a paramedic for doing an advance life support assessment.

"Defendants, in retaliation for Mr. Sarkisian objecting to the illegal practices, terminated Mr. Sarkisian's employment on Jan. 31, 2023," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking to have Sarkisian reinstated as a Natick firefighter, to be paid for all of his back pay, as well as to pay for "emotional distress, humiliation and damage to his reputation and earning capacity."

Sarkisian's lawyer, John Tocci, could not be reached for comment.

Ferschke could not be reached for comment. However, his lawyer, who also represents the town, said the town will fight the allegations.

"I can say that the town strongly disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit, and intends to vigorously defend itself and Chief Ferschke," lawyer Karis L. North said.

The case is next scheduled for a filing date on Aug. 8.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Lawsuit against town of Natick, fire chief, alleges illegal firing