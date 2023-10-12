Former Natick Police officer hasn't responded to a lawsuit. How it could impact the case

NATICK — The former Natick police sergeant convicted of sexually assaulting a now former police dispatcher has not responded to a civil suit filed by the woman.

That woman, through her attorney, is seeking to have a judge default James Quilty, which could potentially lead to an automatic judgment against him.

The Daily News is not identifying the woman because she is a victim of a sexual assault.

According to a motion filed by attorney Dan V. Bair II on Sept. 21 in Norfolk Superior Court, the lawsuit was filed in March. But an amended complaint was filed in May, and Quilty was served the suit by the Middlesex Sheriff's Office at his Natick home on June 9.

"He hasn't responded to the complaint," Bair said in an interview. "I don't want to speculate why."

Quilty has not acknowledged the lawsuit in any way. Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi and the town of Natick, who are also named in the suit, filed their responses by July 7.

Quilty, according to Bair's motion, did not respond to the lawsuit by the deadline nor did he seek an extension to do so.

"Plaintiff further states that Defendant Quilty is not an infant, nor, upon information and belief, in the armed forces as defined by the Soldiers' and Sailors' Relief Act of 1940," according to the suit.

If the court defaults Quilty, Bair said he would then file another motion for a judgment for damages. If there is no response then, a judge could issue a monetary judgement to the victim.

Bair said that when a motion to seek a default is filed, it often spurs a defendant to file a response.

"Courts want to give everyone an opportunity to be heard in court," Bair said. "They don't want to end a case on a technicality."

The victim is seeking a $1.2 million. The lawsuit alleges sexual harassment; having a hostile workplace based on gender; gender discrimination; retaliation; aiding and abetting in discriminatory practices and coercion; intimidation; threats; and interference with the right to be free from discrimination.

Quilty pleaded guilty last December to three counts of indecent assault and battery. He resigned from the Police Department days later, just as the Select Board was scheduled to have a hearing to terminate him.

The sexual assaults occurred on April 12, 2020, which was Easter Sunday. According to Middlesex Superior Court records, several officers, as well as Quilty and the victim — who was a dispatcher at the time — had gathered for some drinks at a West Central Street parking lot around 8 a.m. after working the nightshift.

It was there that Quilty groped and kissed the woman, ignoring her repeated commands to stop, according to court records.

The woman, in her suit, claimed she did not report the incident at first because she was afraid she would lose her job. She also alleges that when an internal investigation began, Rossi, then a lieutenant with the Natick Police Department, intimidated her not to make a formal complaint.

The victim is seeking a judgment of $1.179 million. That includes $85,000 in lost wages, another $64,000 in future lost wages and $30,000 in future medical expenses.

The remaining amount — $1 million — is for emotional distress, punitive damages and attorney fees and costs.

Quilty could not be reached for comment.

