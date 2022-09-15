Former Natick Town Meeting member faces sentencing for role in Capitol riots

NATICK — Former Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni faces six months in federal prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Ianni, 60, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia to one count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Authorities say Ianni, who is now a registered voter in Saugus, organized busloads of supporters of former President Donald Trump through an organization called Super Happy Fun America to head to Washington, D.C., to protest the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

“We were expressing our First Amendment rights to protest an illegal election,” Ianni previously said of her group’s attendance in Washington. “It was very moving, very inspiring. It’s what America is all about.”

Ianni had previously filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing in February that she was targeted by federal authorities due to her political beliefs.

Ianni’s attorney, Henry Fasoldt, previously argued that his client’s actions “mirrored that of hundreds of others who recently protested at the same location. Ms. Ianni was accused of committing federal crimes for her behavior. The other protestors were not. The difference between the two is political.”

A federal judge denied the motion to dismiss in April.

After the denial, Ianni changed her plea to guilty. Along with a maximum of six months in prison, she faces five years of probation.

U.S. District Court Carl Nichos scheduled Ianni's sentencing for Dec. 2.

Ianni could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

