Former national newspaper editor Peter Wilby convicted of viewing child abuse online

A former national newspaper editor has been given a suspended sentence for viewing child abuse online.

Peter Wilby, 78, who previously worked as editor of the Independent on Sunday and the New Statesman, had 167 indecent images of children on his computer, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

When interviewed by police, Wilby admitted having viewed abuse material since the 1990s and said he had a sexual interest in children.

After working as an education correspondent for various newspapers, Wilby joined The Independent on Sunday in 1990 and went on to become its editor.

He was also the editor of the New Statesman from 1998 to 2005.

Wilby has since written various columns for publications including The Guardian, with work published as recently as November last year.

The journalist was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, to which he later pleaded guilty, the NCA said.

Investigators said he had been accessing the material online from his home in Essex.

Wilby, pictured in 1998 - Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday he was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

He was also ordered to undertake 40 hours rehabilitation and was handed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Adam Sprague, operations manager at the NCA, said: “The material accessed by Wilby and recovered from his computer showed real children being cruelly and sexually abused.

“He was viewing this content while working as the editor of prominent national news outlets, a role in which he was entrusted to form the news agenda for the British public. A trust which he has greatly betrayed.

“While there is a global demand for this material, children will continue to be abused. The NCA is committed to tackling child sexual abuse in all its forms, to disrupt offenders and protect children.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.