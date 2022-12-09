Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appears before special grand jury into 2020 election

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn spent just under two hours before the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Flynn entered the courthouse and later exited without answering questions including whether he invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions.

The grand jury wants to know more about his meetings with former President Donald Trump, along with attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

According to published reports, Flynn recommended the president invoke martial law to seize voting machines in states and hold a second presidential election.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, a guilty plea that was later pardoned by Trump.

Both Giuliani and Powell have already testified before the Grand Jury, which has the power only to investigate and make recommendations not indict.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would not rule out the possibility of sending a subpoena to Trump, but so far, has not done that.

Flynn fought the subpoena until a Florida Circuit Court ruled early this week that he had to testify.

The Special Purpose Grand Jury could wrap up its investigation by the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

