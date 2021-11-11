Former national security officials call on Congress to take action to protect elections
A group of former high-ranking national security officials is urging Congress to take action to safeguard U.S. elections. Olivia Troye, former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the importance of addressing this issue.