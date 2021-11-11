Former national security officials call on Congress to take action to protect elections

Reuters

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, whose secessionist ideas are widely seen as endangering a Bosnian peace deal, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that no political goals were worth the sacrificing of peace in Bosnia. "I am not ready to sacrifice peace for anything," said Dodik, who is the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency. Dodik's comments come as Bosnia experiences its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s, reviving fears of a new conflict after Bosnian Serbs at the end of July blocked the work of the central government while Dodik announced measures aimed at unravelling key state institutions.