Former NATO head urges Ukraine’s admission before the war's end

At the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, the alliance should invite Ukraine to become a full member even if the war with Russia is still ongoing by then, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Nov. 2, as reported by Finnish news agency STT.

He explained that if Ukraine is told it cannot be invited to join the alliance while the war with Russia is ongoing, it incentivizes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "endlessly continue the war."

Read also: Russian ‘oppositionist’ takes credit for latest Putin death hoax in comedic social media storm

Rasmussen thinks the alliance should explicitly assert: Ukraine will become a NATO member regardless of Putin's actions.

Read also: Kyiv Security Forum to urge Biden to back NATO accession for Ukraine

"The sooner we do this, the sooner we will end the war," he concluded.

Read also: White House denies discussions about Ukraine’s joining NATO in exchange for ceding territory

The former NATO official firmly believes that alliance members will be able to achieve unity on this issue.

On Sept. 27, Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO Natalia Galibarenko stated that there were no ongoing discussions at NATO's headquarters about offering Ukraine membership in the alliance in exchange for ceding territory to Russia.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine