Former Navy engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related charge in submarine secrets case

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The residence of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe in Annapolis, Md., after neighbors say the house was searched by FBI agents.
A former Navy engineer, accused with his wife in a scheme to sell design data related to nuclear submarines, pleaded guilty Monday and is expected to serve just more than 12 years in prison, according to terms of a federal plea agreement.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, Maryland who had been assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, was arrested in October along with Diana Toebbe, 45 in the plot to provide classified information to an undisclosed foreign nation.

At the time of their arrests, the couple was communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign operative.

The plea agreement does not extend to Diana Toebbe, accused of serving as a lookout during clandestine drops of data cards concealed in a peanut butter sandwich and a chewing gum wrapper.

“Among the secrets the U.S. government most zealously protects are those related to the design of its nuclear-powered warships," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, chief of the Justice Department's National Security Division. "The defendant was entrusted with some of those secrets and instead of guarding them, he betrayed the trust placed in him and conspired to sell them to another country for personal profit."

More: FBI: Navy engineer, wife sought $5 million, had 'go bag' packed in nuclear submarine espionage case

More: They were amateurs with gum wrappers and peanut butter. And they nearly sold US military secrets.

The scheme was detailed in an initial government affidavit in which the contacts between agent and engineer were carried out under the respective pseudonyms of "Bob" and "Alice."

“I apologize for this poor translation into your language," Alice wrote in the initial solicitation. "Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax.”

According to the plea agreement, Jonathan Toebbe began corresponding in April 2020 by encrypted email with the undercover agent who Toebbe believed to be a representative of the foreign government.

"Today, Jonathan Toebbe admitted that he violated federal law when he conspired with his wife to sell sensitive government information to a foreign power,” said Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung. “My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable those who would pursue financial gain at the expense of their solemn duty to protect our country’s closely held secrets.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Navy engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related charge

