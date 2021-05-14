Former Navy pilot says crews observed UFOs daily

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Former Navy F/A-18 pilot says crews observed UFOs daily&lt;/p&gt; (Getty/iStock)

Former Navy F/A-18 pilot says crews observed UFOs daily

(Getty/iStock)

A former Navy pilot says flight crews saw UFOs maneuvering in restricted airspace off Virginia every day for years.

Lieutenant Ryan Graves claims that he and other members of his F/A-18 fighter squadron all detected unidentified flying objects for two years, beginning in 2015.

The former serviceman called the objects a security threat in an interview with 60 Minutes, set to air on CBS on Sunday.

He is one of a number of former military personnel to talk publicly about the experiences with what the Pentagon now calls unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP.

Lt Graves told the TV show that the sightings were so common that crews eventually took them for granted.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” said Lt Graves.

“But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

He told the show that pilots have speculated that what they have seen could be secret US technology or an enemy spy platform.

Lt Graves watched an unclassified unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) video and added: “This is a difficult one to explain. You have rotation, you have high altitudes. You have propulsion, right? I don’t know. I don’t know what it is, frankly.

“I would say, you know, the highest probability is it’s a threat observation program.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee has ordered the Director of National Intelligence and the secretary of Defence to put together a report on unidentified aerial phenomena and deliver it next month.

Luis Elizondo, a former Department of Defence official who investigated UAP for nearly a decade, claims that the technology on display is much more advanced than anything currently used by the US military.

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” he said.

Read More

French pilot says he was tied to firing range target in air force hazing ritual

Rep. Greene's combative behavior could spark ethics review

Biden cancels Trump's planned 'Garden of American Heroes'

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested for riding in back seat of driverless Tesla gets out of jail, buys another Tesla, and does it again

    ‘I have unlimited money to blow on Teslas. If you take my Tesla away, I will get another Tesla’

  • Private firefighters fuel tensions in CA wine country

    When last October’s Glass Fire raged through California’s Napa Valley wine country, firefighter Ryan Bellanca battled to keep the blaze from devastating an upscale vineyard. But Bellanca wasn't working for any fire department. The owner of the vineyard had hired his private company, Bella Wildfire & Forestry, to protect the property. Authorities, however - including Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency, and the Napa Sheriff’s office - weren’t so pleased. Bellanca said Cal Fire accused his crew of lighting dangerous backfires – which consume fuel in a wildfire's path – and failing to leave an evacuated area. He denies lighting the backfires, but admits his team failed to advise Cal Fire that it was in the evacuated area, as required by law. [BELLANCA]: "We then had CalFire's management team come in and ask us to go ahead and evacuate….” The incident highlights how a booming business in private firefighting is creating friction with government firefighters as wildfires grow more frequent and dangerous across the western U.S. Brian Rice is the president of California Professional Firefighters, which represents more than 30,000 government firefighters. "These private contractors took it upon themselves to take one of the most dangerous and trained on operations in wildland firefighting on themselves. They didn't communicate it to anybody. They did it by themselves. And they not only endangered the lives of those (government) firefighters on that strike team that were moving from the incident command with their assignment to their assigned place, but all the firefighters in that area." [CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM]: “Let’s be realistic. Fire season has already started....” In April, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had already seen twice as many fires this year as in this same period of 2020. Meaning, the controversy over private firefighting is likely only going to heat up. State firefighters complain that private contractors can get in the way or even accelerate a fire by focusing solely on a particular property - for a paying customer - rather than entire communities. And unless they are contracted by government agencies, these fire service companies have broad leeway when it comes to staff training and insurance. [RICE]: “And private contractors, acting with independent action, responsible to no one except their insurance company and the bottom line, a dollar, are absolutely not the answer, nor are they the future." Representatives of private fire services companies say they work well with authorities. An executive in the Napa wine industry predicted that demand for private firefighting will increase as some vineyards struggle to get stretched-thin government crews onto their property. Cal Fire did not respond to requests for comment.With homes built ever closer to fire-prone countryside, some 280 wildland fire contracting companies now work across the country, mostly in the western U.S.

  • China plans to attempt an ambitious Mars landing as early as Friday, dropping both a lander and a rover to the red planet

    China's Tianwen-1 mission could be the first to deploy an orbiter, lander, and rover all at once. But only half of Mars landings have succeeded.

  • Father charged after baby found dead in woods hours after TV appeal by parents over ‘disappearance’

    The baby was reported missing by the father on Monday

  • Horrors! How 'Spiral' filmmakers got Samuel L. Jackson snared in that insidious 'Saw' trap

    Yes, that was Samuel L. Jackson suspended in a "Saw" trap in the "Spiral" trailer. How did Chris Rock-led horror film snare the "Pulp Fiction" star?

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo many of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Biden revokes Trump’s monuments ‘garden’ and executive order to punish statue vandals

    Joe Biden has reversed a series of executive actions issued by Donald Trump, including his plans for a monuments “garden” and an order for federal law enforcement to prosecute people who damage monuments “to the fullest extent permitted”. The former president issued his directives in the thick of his culture war grievances during antiracist demonstrations, though they did not amount to any policy changes or significant White House plans. During a speech at the foot of Mount Rushmore on the 4 July 2020, Mr Trump proposed a sculpture garden to honour “great figures of America’s history” after issuing an executive order to protect monuments from protesters – who had largely targeted Confederate statues and Jim Crow-era relics to the Lost Cause – as uprisings across the US raged against police violence and systemic racism.

  • Massage therapist loses license after targeting Ohio State football players for sexual encounters

    The school said that an independent investigation revealed the woman had five consensual encounters with players and had contacted over 20 players.

  • Woman says $26m winning lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash

    California’s public schools will now be given all of the unclaimed cash prize

  • Top Gun Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says He's 'Proudest' of Convincing Tom Cruise to Star in Movie

    Audiences can enjoy Top Gun in Dolby Cinemas at AMC across the country beginning May 13, Top Gun Day, for the film's 35th anniversary

  • Afghanistan war: Kabul mosque blast shatters calm for Eid

    At least 12 people are killed in the Afghan capital on day two of a ceasefire to mark Ramadan's end.

  • Heffernan: The GOP hivemind keeps it doubling down on its biggest loser

    Dumping Liz Cheney is throwing good resources after bad for the sake of twice-impeached, one-term Donald Trump, the most disgraced and disliked president in history.

  • Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls new insults at AOC after congresswoman reported her for hallway ambush

    GOP congresswoman says Democrat ‘is a fraud and a hypocrite’ following calls for increased security

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Jill Biden visits West Virginia with the most powerful man in America, and it’s not her husband

    The Biden administration has been courting Senator Joe Manchin’s vote to realise its legislative agenda

  • Biden news – live: Trump ally Elise Stefanik elected to GOP chair as AOC and squad attack president on Israel

    Follow for the latest US news as it happens

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’

  • Alibaba reports first loss as a public company

    China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba has reported its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014.The hit reported on Thursday (May 13) was due to a record anti-monopoly fine.Its U.S.-listed shares fell around 3 percent in pre-market trading, even as the company forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations.Alibaba expects annual revenue to exceed $144 billion for the fiscal year.And is betting the global shift to online shopping will remain resilient.But the strong outlook was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown.That resulted in the suspension of a $37 billion IPO for affiliate Ant Group.As well as a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive business practices.The charge by Chinese regulators in April was the largest-ever of its kind.That left Alibaba to post a loss of around $849 million.The firm's U.S. listed shares have fallen more than 30% since hitting a record high in late October.That was when founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticizing China's financial regulators.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises alarm over security in Congress after Marjorie Taylor Greene accosts her

    Democrat’s supporters say she ‘should get a restraining order against MTG’ following accosting in Congress