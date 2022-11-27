A former Nazi encampment on a tiny Channel island can be yours for about $50,000

The site is open to the public — and the listing agent hopes it stays that way. Bell&Co

Seven acres of Nazi trenches in the Channel Islands are up for sale for about £40,000 ($50,000).

The heavily-fortified site was home to 24 soldiers and 3 Nazi officers in the Second World War.

The Channel Islands were the only British territory to be occupied during the conflict.

A former Nazi encampment on a Channel island is up for sale for about £40,000 ($48,000).

The Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, just off the coast of France, were the only British territory to be occupied during the Second World War.

The site is on Alderney, a tiny island just north of Guernsey. It features several acres of trenches, multiple gun stations, two bunkers, and numerous battlements and it was home to 24 soldiers and three officers from Nazi Germany.

Hitler heavily fortified the Channel Islands between 1942 and 1944 as part of his "Atlantic Wall" strategy — a system of coastal defenses intended to block an anticipated Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.

The two bunkers in the Alderney encampment were part of Hitler's "Atlantic Wall" strategy. Bell&Co

Per the listing, the property offers "an amazing opportunity to own seven acres of WWII history."

It's also got "superb" sea views, a representative of estate agency Bell&Co told The Telegraph.

Another view of the bunkers at Giffoine. Bell&Co

The site, known as Giffoine, is open to the public — and Bell&Co's director Andrew Eggleston hopes it stays that way: "It would be a terrible shame if someone were to buy it and then start padlocking it."

The property will be sold by sealed bid with offers being accepted until December 9. Several people have expressed interest, Eggleston told The Telegraph.

