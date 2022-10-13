Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Allegedly Punched His 10-Year-Old In The Face 'Multiple Times'

Former NBA player Ben Gordon is unfortunately known for his violent behavior. He’s found himself entangled in several controversies over the years. And sadly, he’s found himself in another — possibly the worst yet.

On Monday, according to TMZ, the 39-year-old allegedly punched his 10-year-old son in the face at a New York City airport for dropping a book. An American Airlines employee witnessed the violent exchange, and they told Port Authority PD that they saw Gordon hit the boy “multiple times in the face.”

When police arrived on the scene, Gordon confirmed that the boy was his son. The 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital, though it’s unknown at this time whether he sustained injuries.

Officers said they attempted to put Gordon, who’s 6’3″, into handcuffs, but he resisted. They said he gyrated and flung his arms around to try and stop the cops from handcuffing him.

“I am not going with you guys,” the former Chicago Bull allegedly said.

The struggle continued, and two cops at the scene are claiming the 39-year-old injured them. One says they sustained a knee injury, while the other said he injured his arm and wrist. Both cops were treated at the hospital.

In add insult to injury (no pun intended), Gordon wasn’t supposed to be with his son in a different state. An Illinois judge issued a restraining order against the former pro athlete in May 2018. According to the police, Gordon was barred from “committing physical abuse” against his son and taking him across state lines.

Gordon is facing nine charges, which include two counts of assault in 2nd degree, criminal contempt, assault in 3rd degree, resisting arrest, criminal contempt in 2nd degree, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted assault in 3rd degree.

The former NBA player was arraigned on Tuesday night in Queens County Criminal Court and held on a $50,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

According to New York Daily News, Gordon made bail and was released on Wednesday. But in a surprise twist, he was arrested again just hours later for a 2020 robbery.

On March 12, 2020, in Harlem on W. 131st St. near Fredrick Douglass Blvd, Gordon got into a verbal altercation at the home of a 22-year-old friend, allegedly taking the woman’s phone and smashing it. The victim also alleged the fallen former NBA star elbowed her in the eye, bruising it and leaving her in pain.

Gordon is now in custody at Harlem’s 32nd Precinct stationhouse for the 2020 incident. He’s schedule to appear in a New York City courtroom in a few weeks.