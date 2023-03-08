Former NC candidate Bennett, who ran against Cawthorn, pleads guilty to campaign charge

The candidate who former Rep. Mark Meadows handpicked to replace him in Congress, after he became former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday on a campaign finance charge.

Lynda Bennett, of Haywood County, appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., accused of knowingly taking $25,000 from a relative and doing so in another person’s name. The amount far exceeded the $2,800-per-election limit set by federal law and just crossed the threshold to make it a felony charge.

Bennett pleaded guilty to accepting contributions in the name of another person.

Bennett could have faced six months to a year in prison, but the state and her attorney are asking for her to be sentenced only to probation. District Judge Christopher Cooper said he has not made a decision. Sentencing is set for June 20.

Kearns Davis, an attorney with Brooks Pierce, represented Bennett.

“This case involves a technical violation of campaign-finance regulations, based on a loan from a family member,” Davis said in January. “Lynda looks forward to putting it behind her.”

The campaign finance violation happened in December 2019, when Bennett ran to represent North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district against former Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Bennett obtained the most votes in the Republican primary, but Cawthorn, who was 25 at the time, forced her into a runoff. He won with 65.8% of the votes.

After winning the general election, Cawthorn quickly became a nuisance for his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, finding himself in numerous controversies throughout his tenure from calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a thug” to publicly accusing his colleagues of snorting cocaine and participating in “orgies.”

Cawthorn lost his reelection in 2022 to Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards.