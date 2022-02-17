Former NC cop gets new prison sentence after video shows him slamming woman to ground

A former North Carolina police sergeant will serve three years in federal prison for body slamming a woman in 2013 in a dispute over how she parked.

Robert George, a one-time sergeant with the Hickory Police Department, received the new sentence from U.S. District Judge Ken Bell in Charlotte on Thursday. The ruling comes two years after another judge sentenced George to probation, after depicting George’s violent treatment of Chelsea Doolittle as “almost an accident.”

George faced a sentencing range of 70 to 87 months in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, as it did two years ago, asked the courts for 71 months. Assistant Federal Public Defender Myra Cause said her client still deserved probation or at most a year and a day in prison.

Bell split the difference, telling George that his crime demanded a prison sentence, but that the length dictated by the sentencing range would be “unjust.”

While Bell described George’s crime as a “terrible thing” that had left Doolittle with long-term physical and emotional damage and had tarnished the reputation of police everywhere, he said it was a “split-second” aberration on what had otherwise spotless 16-year police career and “not a knee on a neck for nine minutes.”

Bell was referring to the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, in which former Minneapolis police Officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd begged for his life. Chauvin was convicted last year of murder in state courts and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights by using unreasonable force — the same charge George was convicted of.

George will self-report at a date to be determined by the federal Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

In late November, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the sentencing decision of U.S. Senior District Judge Graham Mullen, setting the stage for a rare second sentencing for George, who lost his job after serving 16 years with his department.

The case dates back to Nov. 11, 2013, when Doolittle, who court documents say had been drinking with another woman, was arrested in downtown Hickory after a dispute with police over a parked car.

During the drive to the police station, Doolittle “became verbally abusive to George,” according to the court documents. When they arrived at the station, George asked Doolittle to step out. She refused.

A video clip from a police surveillance camera shows the burly officer jerking the handcuffed Doolittle from the back of his police car, then slamming her face first onto the pavement outside the Hickory police building. According to documents in the case, Doolittle suffered a broken nose, dental injuries that required multiple surgeries, as well as a concussion. She still suffers from memory loss, panic attacks and anxiety. George was arrested on federal charges 4 1/2 years after the incident.

Original ruling: ‘Almost accidental’

At his January 2019 trial, George and his expert witness argued that the sergeant simply had “lost his grip” while struggling to remove the resistant and inebriated Doolittle from his car, and that “she was unable to keep her balance.”

After his conviction, George faced a sentencing range of 70 to 87 months in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte pushed for a punishment on the lower end of the scale.

But in a surprise move that flabbergasted the government, Mullen ignored the recommended prison sentence and instead gave George four years of probation.

As justification for his decision, Mullen said it was “obvious” to him that George had lost his grip on Doolittle. She fell to the ground, according to the judge, either from the force the police officer used to pull her from the car or “perhaps because of her inebriated condition.”

Either way, Mullen called the incident “almost accidental” — “... as close to an accidental injury ... as you can get and still wind up violating the statute.”

Mullen, in so many words, also said George had suffered enough. Because of his arrest, according to the judge, George had lost his job and pension, lost his right to vote and carry his gun, and had to pay almost $20,500 in restitution. George’s good behavior before the trial proved to the judge that there was “little need to do anything to deter him or anyone else employed as a police officer from committing crimes.”

Appeals court ruling

After prosecutors appealed, a three-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals — including Judge Henry Floyd of South Carolina — unanimously threw out Mullen’s sentencing decision in late November, ruling that he had improperly contradicted the jury’s verdict as well as the weight of the evidence proving the seriousness of George’s crime..

“The district court’s comment that it is ‘obvious’ from the surveillance video that George ‘lost his grip,’ is clearly erroneous,” Floyd wrote.

“On our viewing, the video shows George pull Doolittle out of the patrol car and slam her on the pavement ... Doolittle didn’t slip, and nor did George.”

Moreover, according to the appeals court opinion, Mullen gave excessive and overly favorable weight to George’s role as a former police officer as well as the impact of his arrest on his law enforcement career.

George’s badge, according to Floyd, made his crime more serious not less.

“Criminal conduct by a police officer constitutes an abuse of public position,” the judge wrote. “Rather than acknowledge an abuse of public trust, the district court relied heavily on its positive perception of George as a former law enforcement officer ... failing to significantly weigh the seriousness of the crime.”

