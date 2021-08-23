Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

Rep. David Lewis

Is anyone else upset that former N.C. Rep. David Lewis got a $1,000 slap on the wrist and avoided prison for taking nearly $400,000 for his personal use? (Aug. 17)

He had raised these funds for his campaign and to support other Republican politicians. He admitted guilt under a plea bargain and has to pay back $365,000. But Lewis once chaired the House Rules Committee and was a leader on election law, voter ID and redistricting and restricting others’ rights to vote.

No wonder people are losing faith in our democracy. We have one set of rules for the powerful and well-connected, another set for everyone else. What a travesty. It’s disgusting! Our democratic fabric is fraying.

James D. Joslin, Raleigh

Redistricting

Wake County was excluded from the list of 10 proposed public hearing sites for the upcoming round of redistricting. In addition, hearings have only been scheduled prior to maps being released, which prevents the public from providing meaningful feedback on maps once they have been drawn.

Wake is now the largest county in the state and its citizens should have an opportunity to provide public testimony before and after new voting maps are drawn. If the General Assembly is committed to and open and transparent redistricting process, then opportunities for public participation must be broadened to provide more opportunities for citizen participation.

Laurel Voelker,

Redistricting Chair, League of Women Voters of Wake County

Afghan war

In his “United States of Incompetence” (Aug 22 Opinion) Jay Ambrose makes his case for President Biden’s incompetent leadership around the tragic conclusion to the Afghanistan war.

This conclusion seems to be the nature of war in our lifetime. Even WWII had its refugees, reprisals, devastated civilians, unintended consequences and political turmoils — and we “won” that one.

We act as if war, especially one thousands of miles from our shores in a place few people can find on a map, can be used for geopolitical purposes that leave us feeling proud, honorable and secure.

Our veterans deserve respect, compassion and appreciation for their sacrifices. But, we should not act as if recent U.S. miscalculations, incompetence or malice are responsible for the mess that is Afghanistan. We chose war in 2001. Now we must live with the natural, sad and tragic results of that choice.

Doug Jennette, Raleigh

Child care

Our elected leaders must do everything in their power to end America’s child care crisis. If we look at current policies, it’s obvious that child care is not a priority. Families are left to figure it out on their own, which, in the past 18 months has led women to leave the workforce, causing businesses to suffer.

My brother and sister-in-law have two small children. He works for a nonprofit. She is a nurse at Duke. The pandemic has been hellish for them as they struggle with $3,000 a month in child care costs and the constant pivots required each time one of their kids has a runny nose.

It has caused my sister-in-law to wonder whether she should quit nursing. The last thing we need in this country right now is fewer nurses.

I know that when America decides something is a common good, we find the funding. We need a child care system that meets the needs of children, families, communities and child care providers.

Kristin Baker, Durham

Invest in people

As a Raleigh resident I’ve seen firsthand how the state budget affects my community.

I want N.C. lawmakers to commit to expanding Medicaid so my neighbors feel safe and can care for their families and themselves.

I want all children in my community to receive a sound, basic education. I want all in N.C. to have access to affordable housing. I want our leaders to listen to constituents, not just the powerful few and rich corporations that benefit from tax breaks.

There is much uncertainty and fear right now, particularly as students and teachers return to school and the health of our communities and economy remain in jeopardy. By building a budget that work for all, state leaders can make a huge difference in easing those fears and the very real suffering.

Katherine Hirscher, Raleigh