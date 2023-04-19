Former NC State football player accused of shooting at Glenwood South

A 29-year-old man charged with a pair of felonies following a shooting at a Glenwood South apartment building once played football for N.C. State.

Hakim Omar Jones was arrested Sunday after Raleigh police responded to a shooting at the Gramercy Apartments on West North Street, which is also Jones’ address.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m. gunshots rang out along West North Street in Raleigh. Police Lt. Jason Borneo said officers took one person in custody at the time.

No one was injured by the gunfire, which drew a massive police response. Multiple people took to social media reporting an agitated man on a balcony, and one Reddit poster captured a video of a man falling off what appeared to be a second-story patio.

Another Reddit post reported, “Around 630p it sounded like multiple gunshots were fired by possibly a man screaming his head off. Tried calling 911 and no one picked up. I’m not sure if it was gun. Stay safe because s*** is crazy outside.”

On Tuesday, Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to court documents. Jones appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on a $150,000 secured bond.

Jones played safety for the Wolfpack between 2011 and 2014, and was a leading tackler with 80 stops in his junior year. He is now the program director for i9 Sports, according to his LinkedIn page.