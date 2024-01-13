Former NC Supreme Court judge trades in gavel to join governors race

The race is on for the next governor of North Carolina.

Former State Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan surprised many when he traded in his gavel and announced that he would be seeking the Democratic nomination.

The surprise came because Attorney General Josh Stein currently has multiple major endorsements, including Gov. Roy Cooper.

Morgan says he won’t let these factors deter him from running and believes that Democratic voters deserve a strong primary race. He also has concerns about whether or not Stein can win the seat in November.

“I’ve got the longevity of experience and the length, the depth, and the breadth of experience,” Morgan said. “I’ve been in state government for 44 years. 34 of those years were spent on the bench in North Carolina.”

