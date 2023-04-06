Former NC trooper guilty of sex crimes against children

A Stanly County jury found a former state trooper guilty of sex crimes against children.

James Leopard, of Albemarle, was on trial this week after being arrested on a dozen charges related to child sex crimes in 2021.

The 77-year-old former highway patrolman was already a convicted sex offender and served time in prison from 2004 to 2005.

The jury began deliberation on Wednesday before reaching its verdict on Thursday.

