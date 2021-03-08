Former neo-Nazi says Fox News radicalizes people by saying the same stuff he used to say

Kelsey Vlamis
2 min read
fox news logo
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • A former neo-Nazi was interviewed by CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday about domestic extremism in the US.

  • Frank Meeink said Fox News has radicalized Americans by saying the same stuff he used to say.

  • Fox News has been accused in the past of using language that echoes white supremacists.

A former neo-Nazi told CNN that Fox News radicalizes people by saying the same things he used to say.

Frank Meeink was interviewed by CNN's Pamela Brown during a segment Saturday about domestic extremism in the US. Mediaite posted a video of the segment, during which Brown played a clip of Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"January 6 was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and is not going away anytime soon," Wray said. "At the FBI, we've been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now."

Brown also noted that law enforcement has warned that some of the same people present on January 6 have also expressed wanting to "blow up the Capitol" when President Joe Biden first addresses Congress. She asked Meeink what is driving this extremism.

"It's fear and narcissism and that fake patriotism that's just nationalism wrapped up again with worshipping an idol," Meeink said, adding that "Fox News has completely radicalized so many Americans."

He continued: "We have to know that a lot of our fellow Americans, fellow children of God, have been radicalized by a network of news that, as a former radical, I can tell you, from watching Fox News all day, I can show you where they're saying radical stuff that I used to say."

"Where I would say 'Jews,' they say 'big media,'" Meeink said. "They swapped out a couple of words here and there, but it's still just radicalization. So that's where we have to look. It's Fox News."

When he was 16, Meeink was one of the most well-known skinheads in the country, according to NPR.

After going to prison, Meeink abandoned his white supremacist beliefs and began lecturing against racism. He published a book about his story in 2010 titled "Autobiography of a Recovering Skinhead." He has also testified before Congress about extremism.

Critics in the past have accused Fox News of using language similar to white supremacists. A writer for one of the network's most popular shows, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," was fired last year after it was discovered he had made racist and sexist posts online.

