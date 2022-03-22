Former Newark Catholic teacher gets 28 months in prison for inappropriate touching

A former Newark Catholic teacher was sentenced to 28 months in prison after he admitted to inappropriately touching two former students.

Donald K. Schaefer, 63, of Newark, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies, in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. In exchange for his guilty pleas to two counts, the Licking County Prosecutor's Office dismissed four additional counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of voyerism.

According to Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy, between Sept. 1, 2018 and June 10, 2020, Schaefer had one victim, born in September 2001, at his Licking County home. While the victim was at Schaefer's home, Murphy said Schaefer touched the victim inappropriately even after he pushed the defendant's hand away.

In another incident during the same time frame, Murphy said Schaefer had another victim, born in March 1999, at his home. While in the hot tub, the prosecutor said Schaefer inappropriately touched the victim despite being told numerous times to stop.

Schaefer agreed with the facts, except the timeframe, and said the individuals were not students at the time of the incidents.

"The defendant indicates at the time he wasn't their teacher...," Murphy said. "The question is not really whether he was the teacher or not, but whether or not he was in a position of trust and whether or not he had an obligation to protect the individuals from the events occurring in the first place. We think on both counts, the answer is yes."

"Even at older ages, we still rely on the wisdom, advice and guidance that have been given to us over the years by people we trust, especially teachers...When that trust is violated, it leaves a lasting memory on the victim. I think that's the case here," he continued.

One of the victim's family members told Judge David Branstool their family has been deeply impacted by the incident. He remarked the changes they've seen in the victim that they couldn't understand.

After reaching out to the school, he said they didn't know who to trust - Schaefer, other teachers, administrators. Schaefer's actions, he said, turned everyone against each other, so they didn't know who to trust, who to depend on, or what to do.

The man said he believes there are far more victims that haven't come forward.

"Eighteen months (the maximum penalty) for each count, I think that's getting off very lightly. There's not a sentence you could give the man that would make things right," he said. "There's nothing that will ever make this right. These young men will be affected forever, for the rest of their lives. It's unfortunate he gets three years - that's it? I think he deserves at least that."

Defense attorney Robert Calesaric said people have mentioned "a position of trust," and while being a teacher is a position of trust, he argued the incidents did not occur in a school and was after the kids had graduated and were 18-years-old.

He also noted Schaefer didn't remember one of the incidents because he'd consumed "copious amounts of alcohol" that day.

"This is a huge mistake that arose out of his own probable sexual identity confusion and alcohol consumption. It's a mistake never to happen again," Calesaric said. "He understands the wrongfulness of his conduct. He understands the harm that he has caused."

Calesaric noted Schaefer had no prior criminal history and had recently retired from a long career. The attorney asked the court to consider Schaefer's behavior while on bond and asked the judge for community control.

Schaefer declined to comment when given the opportunity during sentencing.

Branstool said the incidents, as indicated by two men who gave victim impact statements, caused serious psychological harm. Despite the victims being 18 at the time, Branstool said their relationship with Schaefer predated them becoming adults.

Branstool imposed a 14 month prison sentence on each count, ordering them to be served consecutively. The judge granted Schaefer credit for one day served in jail and imposed a $2,000 fine.

After release from prison, Schaefer is required to complete five years of post-release control and register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he must register with the sheriff's office annually for 15 years.

