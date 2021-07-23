Former Newburyport bookkeeper receives prison term

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·4 min read

Jul. 23—NEWBURYPORT — A federal judge sentenced a former local bookkeeper, who pleaded guilty in February to stealing money from her clients, to three years in prison Thursday and ordered her to pay $1,422,122 in restitution.

Patricia Lindau, 66, who ran Northeast Abacus Inc. on Boardman Street in Newburyport for several years before closing the business and moving to Newburgh, Maine, pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud and a count of tax evasion in February.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper also mandated two years of supervised release once Lindau completes the prison sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie Queenin asked Casper to sentence Lindau to 57 months in federal prison while Lindau's attorney, Carmine Lepore, asked for 24 months behind bars.

In a plea agreement filed in federal court in January, the government recommended a prison sentence at the low end of the guidelines sentencing range — which can range up to 20 years — along with one year of supervised release and restitution of $1,393,430 to be paid to the clients.

During a status hearing in March in Newburyport District Court, where a case against Lindau remains open, Lepore told a judge that his client was looking at a sentence of 5 to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Now that Lindau has been sentenced in federal court, the case against her in Newburyport District Court will be dropped.

Federal authorities said Lindau "engaged in a scheme to defraud many of her clients by failing to pay over to the Internal Revenue Service and Massachusetts Department of Revenue the payroll taxes that she withdrew from her clients' bank accounts" between 2017 and spring 2020.

Lindau then sent each client a weekly report, falsely indicating the money had been paid to the IRS and DOR.

When Lindau's clients received letters from the IRS and DOR indicating their payroll taxes had not been paid, the bookkeeper lied to the clients, telling them the IRS or DOR letters were a mistake and that she would take care of it, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office said. In some instances, she then paid the taxes late.

Lindau's scheme continued into the first quarter of 2020 when most of her clients closed their businesses due to the pandemic and then discovered their employees' payroll taxes had not been paid.

Lindau failed to pay more than $2 million, causing a net loss to her clients of more than $1.1 million.

The case began when the Essex District Attorney's Office received complaints from two former clients of Northeast Abacus and launched an investigation. The complaints alleged Lindau stole about $60,300 from two small businesses in Danvers and Haverhill when she failed to pay their state taxes.

Queenin said Lindau's actions were not a momentary lapse of judgment but rather a "cold and calculated scheme" that destroyed the trust of her victims, who she described as "hardworking people trying to do the right thing."

Lindau and her website disappeared in May 2020, leaving her clients owing back taxes to the state and the IRS, according to several business owners interviewed by The Daily News.

Lindau and her husband, Kjell Morgan Lindau, listed $1.3 million in debt to their 20 largest creditors when they filed for bankruptcy in Maine on June 20. Just how much their clients owe is unknown, but Lindau is estimated to owe between $1 million and $10 million to all of her roughly 60 creditors, according to court documents.

Lindau and her husband listed 27-29 Boardman St., Newburyport, as their company's principal address in court documents that also indicate 29 Boardman St. was sold in 2014.

Before Lindau's sentence was pronounced, two of her victims gave impact statements. One of them, the wife of a Haverhill small-business owner, said she was told repeatedly by Lindau that she and her husband did not have to worry — only to find out later the bookkeeper had been deceiving them.

"Something in my gut told me everything was OK because she had been with us for years," the victim said. "You ruined a lot of people and I don't trust the way I used to."

Lindau apologized for her actions and conceded she stole from acquaintances and friends to keep her business afloat.

"I am so so sorry, I can't apologize enough," Lindau said.

The Gloucester Daily Times contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Facebook's Kustomer deal set to face EU antitrust investigation

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer is set to trigger a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The European Commission will conclude its preliminary review of the deal on Aug. 2 after which it will begin an in-depth 90-day investigation, the people said. Facebook has until July 26 to offer concessions to stave off the investigation but is unlikely to do so because of the difficulty of finding the right remedies to address competition concerns, the people said on condition of anonymity.

  • Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

    Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas,” meaning that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to go into quarantine from next week. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that the change will take effect on Tuesday. The change of status in the middle of the summer travel season will inconvenience some people traveling from Spain, a hugely popular tourist destination for Germans, and likely put off more would-be vacationers.

  • Democrats lambaste FBI over handling of Kavanaugh tips

    The FBI confirmed it received 4,500 tips about Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination hearings.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, suffered a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Anti-Asian tirade toward couple caught on camera in San Francisco

    A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.

  • Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michae

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • Ambulance hijacked at gunpoint while patient and EMT were in the back, Texas cops say

    “Can anybody hear me? I repeat, I’m the guy driving the ambulance,” the man told dispatchers.

  • Man sexually assaulted by hospital worker during CT scan, police say

    The hospital employee, whose work certificate was suspended, reportedly tried offering the victim drugs as he ran out, documents state.

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.