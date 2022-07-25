Former Newport News fire lieutenant charged with attempted rape of a child

A former Newport News Fire Department lieutenant charged with attempted rape of a child under the age of 13 will appear in court this week for a bail hearing.

The charges stem from correspondence 42-year-old Christopher Scott Jones had since March with a private company that seeks to identify potential predators, a James City County police spokesperson said.

Jones was corresponding with a person he believed to be 11 years old, but was actually an adult, said assistant police chief Monique Myers. On July 15, Jones traveled from Newport News to James City County to meet with the individual and he was arrested, Myers said.

“He was meeting her that day because it was believed to be her 12th birthday and planned to engage in sexual acts when they finally met in person,” Myers said.

Jones was employed by the Newport News fire department from Jan. 12, 2005 until July 17, two days after he was arrested, said a Newport News human resources spokesperson. Jones is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond and has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Jones’ attorney, Michael Huff, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com