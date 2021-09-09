Former Newport News police officer testifies in own defense: I had no choice

A former Newport News police officer took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday, contending he had no choice other than to use a Taser on a man resisting arrest inside in his own home nearly two years ago.

Dwight A. Pitterson, 32, is accused of malicious wounding, trespassing and other charges in a struggle that turned deadly when another police officer shot and killed Henry K. “Hank” Berry III on Dec. 27, 2019.

Four officers had gone to Berry’s Oyster Point home, planning to arrest him on a misdemeanor charge of misusing the city’s 911 system. Berry had made a series of calls regarding the safety and whereabouts of his 9-year-old son, of whom he had lost custody weeks earlier.

Prosecutors said the officers went to Berry’s home without an arrest warrant or search warrant authorizing entry.

After Berry resisted arrest and Pitterson Tased him, a struggle over the Taser ensued and another officer, Sgt. Ablin “Trevor” Pearson shot Berry.

Pitterson, who had been on the police force for about four years, testified the plan was to have Berry come outside so that the officers could arrest him. But there was no backup plan should he refuse.

Berry told the officers he wasn’t coming outside, saying he would “rather stay right here,” and began shutting the door.

But Pearson, who was leading the team, blocked the door and led the charge inside.

“The initial plan was never to go in,” Pitterson testified. But, he added, “once Sgt. Pearson ran in, my motion was to follow his steps, and I went straight in.”

If he didn’t go in with the team, Pitterson said, he could have been accused of dereliction of duty.

Pitterson testified that a few steps ahead of him, Pearson and Berry collided into a wall, leaving two holes left in the drywall.

Berry ended up seated on the floor against a wall, and two officers on either side of him on his arms, with Pitterson in the middle facing Berry.

The officers told Berry he was under arrest, and to lay down and put his hands behind his back.

“He refuses all commands that we gave, and I came to the conclusion that I would introduce my Taser,” Pitterson said.

“We were in a situation where we weren’t getting anywhere,” Pitterson explained, saying he thought increasing the level of force was necessary.

The idea, he said, “was to get an arrest ... without anyone getting hurt.”

Pitterson testified that pepper spray isn’t typically inside with others present. And he didn’t use his baton, he said, because he didn’t have enough room.

“We said ‘stop resisting or we’ll Tase you,’” Pitterson said, saying that Berry was “disregarding every command that was made.”

Prosecutors said Berry appeared to be calming down at the time, but Pitterson testified that he didn’t notice that Berry had turned to look at another officer, Krystle Alexander, who was trying to make a connection with Berry.

“I did not see him turn his head (to speak with Alexander),” Pitterson said. “I saw him clenched up” and still resisting.

Pitterson placed the Taser on Berry’s chest and activated it — with the prongs shooting out and striking Berry near the heart. But that apparently didn’t incapacitate him, since the fight immediately resumed, with Berry grabbing at the Taser and officers getting hit with the swinging barbs in the chaos.

In answer to a prosecution question as to whether he was targeting Berry’s heart when he activated the Taser, Pitterson said he “wasn’t paying attention to where his heart was.”

Pitterson shot the Taser using its normal mechanism — in which highly electrified barbs shoot out from some distance away, embedding in their target.

That’s designed to incapacitate an unruly person in order to cuff them or control them.

But that function of the Taser is most effective at more than 4 feet away rather than extremely close quarters.

Pitterson acknowledged days after the incident that he could have used the stun gun’s “drive stun” feature — in which an officer presses the stun gun directly against a person’s body to deliver the shock at close range.

That function would not have led to electrified barbs swinging between Berry and the officers, which led up to the fatal shooting.

“I know I did wrong, I should have drive stunned him,” Pitterson told Police Detective Richard Thweatt in an interview a few days after the incident.

But on Wednesday, Pitterson defended his actions, contending that the regular use of the Taser was the best option because it would incapacitate Berry.

“I believed that the drive stun would have never worked, and that’s why I deployed my Taser,” he said, referring to the device’s normal mechanism.

Pitterson said the drive stun works best if applied directly to the body, and often doesn’t work if someone is wearing thick clothing.

He said he doesn’t remember if Berry was wearing thick clothing, but still maintained the drive stun mechanism wouldn’t have done the job.

During one back and forth with Pitterson during cross examination, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bernadine Gerlach asked Pitterson if it was normal for him to kill someone during an arrest.

Pitterson, who is not charged in Berry’s actual death, got visibly agitated at the question. “I never killed anyone in my life,” he said.

While Pearson is being charged with murder in the case, his trial doesn’t take place until later this year.

Pitterson is charged with malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault and battery and trespassing. The trial resumes with closing arguments Thursday morning.

