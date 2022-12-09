Former Newport News police officer sentenced to 6 years in killing of man in his home

A former Newport News police officer was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison in the killing of a man in his home three years ago.

Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer handed down the sentence against former Police Sgt. Alvin Trevor Pearson in the shooting death of 43-year-old Henry K. “Hank” Berry III on Dec. 27, 2019.

Pearson shot Berry during a struggle over a Taser after four officers chased him into his Oyster Point apartment without a warrant to arrest him on a charge of abusing the city’s 911 system. Berry had made a series of calls that day to police to inquire about the well-being of his 9-year-old son.

Officer-worn body cameras captured what happened next. When Berry tried to close the door on the officers, the officers pushed their way inside and a struggle ensued.

Pearson, 36, was sentenced to five years of active time on a count of voluntary manslaughter and another year to serve on a misdemeanor trespassing count. The former officer was immediately remanded into sheriff’s office custody.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.

